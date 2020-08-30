J&K: Army Organises Career Counselling, Job Fair For Unemployed Youths In Kupwara

In a bid to increase employment, Indian Army conducted a Job Fair and career counselling event for the educated unemployed youth of Gujjarpatti Lolab valley in Kupwara, a district of North Kashmir. Explaining the importance of peaceful life with dignity, the experts held intensive discussions with the youths of Lolab.

Moreover, liaison was also carried out with various skill development centres, NGOs and civil agencies by the Indian Army to get respectable jobs for these youth. The event was chaired by Colonel Raj Kumar Mahajan, CO 28 RR and was attended by the civil populace of Lolab valley.

Furthermore, in an unprecedented move nine boys were given job offers by agencies and they will be placed all across the Kashmir valley in various sectors such as Hotel Industry, Petroleum and Tourism Industry. The event was made successful with the efforts of Initiative for Peace and Development NGO.

"In order to prevail peace in the Valley, we have given job appointments to the nine youth in different sectors like hotel industry, Petrol Pumps, Cotton industries across India. This will help them lead a good life with their family," Mahajan told ANI.

(Image and Inputs: ANI)