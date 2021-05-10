Army Prepares 30 COVID-19 Dedicated, 10 Critical Care Beds In North Kashmir

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army in collaboration with health authorities have set up two COVID-19 care centres at Baramulla district and the other at North Kashmir's Uri.

According to the official statement, the hospital will run in collaboration with Civil Administration, Baramulla, and is primarily aimed at providing oxygen support & non-invasive ventilator support for mild to moderate COVID-19 patients. The facility will be functional from 10 May 2021.

The statement said that programs like 'Khairiyat Patrols' are held where local Army establishments are sending patrols along with a medical team to the villages & distributing medicines, mask, sanitisers, PPE kits & other items which are essential to fight COVID-19. The Indian Army has also launched several health awareness programs in the district of Baramulla to impart knowledge on issues & prevention measures on COVID-19.

The statement informed that similar facilities are also under preparation in other remote areas to help and support patients during the COVID crisis.

Meanwhile, Colonel Paul Varghese, Army's medical spokesperson said, ''20 bedded hospitals have been started at Baramulla and Uri to augment the health infrastructure.'' He added, "We have seen people suffer for want of oxygen in parts of India and hence 40-bedded two separate hospitals have been made functional to facilitate patients of which 5 each will be critical care beds." He said, "We will be in touch with the health authorities to ensure people of Kashmir don't have to suffer for want of treatment."

Another senior official said that all the medicines and other requirements will be given to patients free of cost and no one will be charged a single penny.

Notably, earlier in April, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Armed Forces, DPSUs, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) as well as Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have been called in to assist the state governments and urged them all to work on war footing and to provide oxygen cylinders and extra beds to both civil administration/state governments at the earliest.

Images of COVID-19 dedicated hospital

(Image credit: Republic World)