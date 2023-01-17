Army Prepares Roadmap For Infusion Of Latest 'Atmanirbhar' Technologies At Two-day Seminar

Faced with the unique challenge of dealing with two adversaries on the borders, coupled with the threat of state-sponsored actors attempting to destabilise internal security, the Indian Army's Northern Command has charted a roadmap infusing the latest 'Atmanirbhar' technologies to fight future wars.

The roadmap was prepared at a two-day Northern Command Techno Commanders' Seminar, which culminated at the military station in Nagrota on Tuesday, a Defence spokesperson said.

The seminar was planned in conjunction with academics and think-tanks to brainstorm the issue and prepare commanders for future conflicts.

"On the first day, selected essays were presented by the Officers and day two witnessed the views presented on the subject matter by experts," the spokesperson said.

He said the 21st century was an era of unprecedented change in global economic, politico-diplomatic, military doctrines with rapid induction of new technology changing the nature of threats to nations and armed forces.

"The Indian Army has embarked itself on a path of capability development and force modernisation by leveraging new technologies and encouraging innovations through indigenisation and 'atmanirbharta'," he said.

The Northern Command faces the unique challenge of dealing with two adversaries on the borders, coupled with the threat of state-sponsored actors attempting to destabilise internal security.

"Thus, there is an ever-increasing need to incorporate technology to ensure efficient use of human resource in dealing with adversaries. The seminar worked towards further honing the skills of commanders to exploit technology for future battlefields, which will be technology intensive, as well as enable them to lead their men separated in time and space with equal ease and dexterity," the Defence spokesperson said.

He said current and future conflicts would not only be restricted to the military but be fought as a whole-of-nation approach where technology would be extensively utilised in the information and physical domains.

"The seminar will enable the Northern army (Command) to incorporate the technical needs of the commanders and ascertain the latest developments in the technical domain of the battle field," the spokesperson said.

He said it would facilitate the seamless incorporation of advanced technologies in the military domain to effectively increase the potency of the Indian Army while improving efficiency.

