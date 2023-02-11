Army Proposes Procurement Of 850 Units Of Nano Drones For Special Operations

The Indian Army has proposed the procurement of 850 units of nano drones to carry out surveillance in special operations. The procurement bid come via a Request for Proposal (RFP) under the fast-track procedure of the Emergency Procurement Buy (Indian) category, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The latest equipment acquisition bid comes amid efforts by the MoD to modernise the Indian Armed Forces and equip them to deal with the challenges of the future. Furthermore, the continuing 33-month-long military stand-off with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was cited as one reason for the procurement of the nano drones by the Indian Defence Ministry.

“The existing volatile situation as prevailing along the northern borders and in the hinterland in disturbed areas mandates urgent procurement of the nano drones for enhancing immediate situational awareness of the troops,” the Indian Defence Ministry stated in the RFP. Moreover, the MoD expects the delivery of the required number of drones within a year of the signing of the contract. Recently, the Indian Army began the induction process for various categories of drones including logistics drones, surveillance quadcopters, kamikaze and Swarm drones.

Significance of drones in special operations

The Indian Army regularly carries out special operations, especially in areas of ongoing counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operations. These operations require `enhanced situational awareness’ pertaining to the Area of Operations (AOR). Generally, the operations are carried out by the Special Forces units.

Meanwhile, Nano drones are capable of providing a unique advantage to these SF units in the form of reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence gathering. The drones can also be equipped with various sensors and cameras to provide real-time information to troops on the ground. Additionally, the compact size of nano drones and their ability to be flown in confined spaces makes them well-suited for operations in urban environments.

Furthermore, nano drones can also be equipped with weapons or other payloads, making them a valuable asset in combat operations. Overall, nano drones offer military forces a more sophisticated and versatile tool for executing missions effectively and efficiently. Currently, the Indian Army is equipped with drones such as Nishant UAV, Rustom-1, Rustom-H, Lakshya Target Drone, PTAB-2.5 MK-1 Bomb, PTAB-2.5 K and Vyom.