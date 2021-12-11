Army provides free coaching to underprivileged students in JK's Doda amid pandemic

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) As part of its social welfare commitment, the Army organised a residential coaching centre for underprivileged students from the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sixty-five students, including 39 girls, enrolled themselves for the two-month-long coaching classes, an Army officer said on Saturday.

He said the residential coaching centre with free lodging and boarding facilities was set up at Haddal village of Bhadarwah in the first week of November by the four Rashtriya Rifles and became an instant hit among the rural students of Bhaderwah and adjoining subdivisions of Thathri and Gandoh.

It was aimed at helping the underprivileged students in their studies amid the pandemic and prepare them for competitive exams for admission in Sainik Schools, Army Schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, he said.

The officer said the Army plans to open street libraries in the near future to help the youth achieve the power of knowledge and look out for a better future.

The students expressed their gratitude to the Army for providing them an opportunity at their doorsteps to prepare for the competitive exams.

"I always aspired to study in Sainik School and join the Army but never knew how to do it. Now I consider myself the privileged one as the Army provided me the platform from which I can pursue my dreams," Bhumika Devi (14), a student of Class 9, said. PTI COR/TAS SMN SMN

