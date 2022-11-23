'Army Ready To Execute Orders On PoK': Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

In a major development, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday, November 22, informed that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking on the Defence Minister’s statement of taking back PoK, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it'll carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

On the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, Lt Gen Dwivedi added, “The military is always ready to make sure that ceasefire understanding is never broken as it is in the interest of both nations, but if broken at any time, we will give them a befitting reply."

He added, “The country has over 50% of people below the age of 25. If we take them in as Agniveers, teach them and send them back, we will absorb some, others by paramilitary, and police forces and the remaining can be self-employed. We have almost 160 terrorists sitting at the launchpad of which there are 130 north of Pir Panjal and 30 south of Pir Panjal. As for the complete hinterland, a total of 82 Pakistani terrorists and 53 local terrorists are there."

'Pakistan Committing Atrocities Against People In PoK': Rajnath Singh

On October 27, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan is committing atrocities against people in its occupied Kashmir and will have to bear its consequences. Hinting at retrieving PoK, the minister said that the goal of overall development in the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be achieved "after reaching Gilgit and Baltistan" -- parts of PoK.

"We have just begun our journey of development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. We will achieve our goal when we reach Gilgit and Baltistan," Singh said addressing the 'Shaurya Diwas' event -- enactment of landing at Srinagar by Indian Air Force on this day in 1947.

Image: ANI