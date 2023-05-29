The Indian Army came to the rescue of the stranded tourists who were stuck amidst treacherous conditions at the height of 17,688 feet at Chang La. On the intervening night of May 25 and 26, the Army officials were called in to clear the traffic congestion at Chang La as several people were stranded on the snow-ridden roads.

The Soldiers quickly responded and prevented any mishaps ensuring the proper safety of the citizens. A total of 681 vehicles were cleared in the span of just four hours by the troops as they took control of traffic flow.

The Indian Army released a video of the same in which the soldiers were seen actively managing the traffic flow at odd hours during adverse weather conditions. A group of troops were also seen pushing a truck with their hands that were stuck on the snow-ridden road. The swift response by the troops brought relief and comfort to the trapped tourists under bad weather conditions and ensured early clearance of the road.

Some of the tourists needed medical attention after being stuck at such a high altitude for hours. After clearing the congestion, the officials also provided medical assistance to those who were in need in their relief camps.

However, this is not the first time the Indian Army has come to the recuse of the citizens. In March 2023, the Army rescued over 1,000 tourists trapped in the upper reaches of East Sikkim at Chhangu following a significant snowstorm. The tourists who were saved comprised young people, women, and the elderly. Also, on March 12 in collaboration with civil Police and administration rescued 370 tourists stuck owing to heavy snowfall in East Sikkim, said an official release.

A rescue mission known as "Operation Himrahat" was launched by Trishakti Corps troops in collaboration with the civil police and administration on March 11, according to the statement. The statement also claims that the tourists were relocated to safe regions, and given shelter, warm clothing, medical attention, and hot meals.