Army Set To Induct ‘Veer’ Ballistic Helmets For Sikh Soldiers, Worn On Top Of 'Patka'

The contemporary scenario of modern warfare makes the inclusion of Bullet Proof Jackets and Bullet Proof Helmets in the battle gear an important requisite for the protection of Indian soldiers. According to the Ministry of Defence, the safety of Indian troops deployed on security duties is considered paramount. Notably, the Indian Defence Ministry has made the bid to induct the latest design of ‘Veer’ helmets made by MKU Limited.

Image: MKU Ltd (SCH 112 'Veer' Helmet for Sikh Soldiers)

The Veer helmets have been specifically designed to cater to the needs of Sikh soldiers and can work over the traditional ‘Patka’ worn by the Sikh soldiers. The SCH 111 and SCH 112 helmets also termed the Veer series of helmets have been designed by the MKU to provide all-round head protection to Sikh soldiers.

Furthermore, the ballistic Veer helmet is designed to be lightweight to enable usage for a longer duration. The Indian MoD stated in a press release that the modern-day soldier requires complete protection from “the newer and emerging threat of warfare”.

MKU’s notable contributions to the Indian forces

The government opened the domain of defence production for the private sector in May 2001 with a vision to increase indigenisation and ensure self-reliance in defence production. Various companies have since entered the domain and subsequently bolstered the nation’s capabilities in modernisation as well as indigenisation of defence manufacturing. MKU Limited has made several significant contributions to the Indian Army's arsenal.

Image: MKU Ltd (Netro TD-5100 Driver Night Sight for the T-90s)

Notably, MKU became the first private defence firm in March 2022 to receive the Transfer of Technology (ToT) of the T-90 Main Battle Tank’s driver night sight from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The step to initiate a ToT with the MKU was undertaken by the DRDO after careful consideration and was aimed to provide the Indian Army’s T-90s with MKU's Netro TD-5100 Driver Night Sight.

The TD-5100 is categorised as a smart solution designed for the Indian T-90s offering enhanced operational capabilities and situational awareness. Furthermore, the Driver Night Sight can be used by other T- series tanks, BMPs, and armoured vehicles of the Indian Armed Forces.

MKU Limited signed another ToT with the DRDO and the Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) on February 16, 2023, to indigenise the production of Common Aircrew Helmets and Lightweight Integrated Aircrew Helmets. The step was considered a major boost to India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

Notably, the use of specific protective equipment and clothing by a Fighter Pilot as well as air crew is mission oriented. MKU, DEBEL and the DRDO have decided to collaborate in the production of Integrated Aircrew Helmets considering the significance of providing light weight solutions to the Indian Armed Forces and enhance long endurance missions.