Army Spots Pakistan Drone Hovering In Indian Territory, Search Operation Started

A day after the Indian Armed Forces neutralised four Pakistani terrorists, the desperate hostile neighbour sent a drone on Friday which was spotted by the Indian Army hovering in the Indian territory. The drone was spotted at a height of about 800-900 metres at the place from where the four Pakistani terrorists were believed to have crossed the LoC and entered the Indian territory. The army tried to shoot the Pakistani drone but due to its relatively greater height, the drone managed to escape. However, it is not ascertained yet whether the drone has returned back to the Pakistani base or still in the Indian territory. A search operation has started by the army to find its whereabouts.

The Indian Armed Forces on Friday successfully detected and diffused an improvised explosive device which was placed inside a pipe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. This development comes just a day after the Forces neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota who had infiltrated the LoC to orchestrate a 26/11 like terror attack. Their plot was to also conduct a massive terror attack ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections unleashing chaos of the electoral process in the Union Territory. The DDC elections which are starting from November 28, hold prominence for being the first democratic process after the abrogation of Article 370. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, while the voting counting process will be held on December 22.

The Nagrota encounter

The terrorists who had infiltrated the LoC on Wednesday night were said to be travelling in a Kashmir bound truck from Jammu, and Forces intercepted them at 4:30 am. Details accessed by Republic TV after the encounter stated that a massive amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists. 7.5 KG explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash have been recovered after the encounter apart from 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers have been found after the terrorists were gunned down. The terrorists hiding in the lorry were gunned down by the security forces at the Ban toll plaza on Thursday in an early morning encounter that lasted for over three hours. Photos accessed by Republic Media Network showed 'Karachi-made' medicines had been recovered from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist truck that was blown up in the encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment on Friday in the wake of the Nagrota encounter.

