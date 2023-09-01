Army Thwarts Arson Attempt In Manipur's Kangpokpi District

The Indian Army thwarted a planned arson attempt in Manipur on Thursday which avoided loss of life and properties close to Leimakhong in the Kangpokpi district.

The PRO (Defence) Kohima and Imphal released a press statement which stated, "In a prompt and effective response, the Indian Army's quick action foiled an attempted arson incident near Leimakhong on the evening of August 31, 2023."

An Army column passing by Chingmang village at around 6:30 p.m. spotted flames and smoke coming from an abandoned house. According to the PRO notification, the Army forces acted swiftly to create a safe perimeter area around the spot where fire was ignited.

Three Army water bowsers arrived at the scene shortly after the event, and the fire was quickly contained and put out. Additionally, combing measures were carried out to capture the criminals responsible for the attempted arson.

The PRO also mentioned in its release that the local neighbours had been helping with the search efforts to find the criminals responsible for the attempted arson.

(Army officials inspecting the spot amid the fire incident. | Image: ANI)

The fire attempt appears to have been made with the purpose to disturb the peace in the area. Additionally, the event was reported to the Police so they may look into it and arrest anyone responsible. The Army's quick response effectively stopped the house from catching fire and destroying the surrounding residences.

CBI takes over 27 FIRs

Days earlier, the CBI took over the probe of 27 FIRs related to ethnic hostilities in Manipur that have cost more than 160 lives in the past nearly four months.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to the most recent data, has so far registered 27 cases that the state police have turned over to it, including 19 cases of crime against women, three cases involving a mob's looting of an armoury, two cases of murder, and one case each of rioting and murder, kidnapping, and general criminal conspiracy.

Due to the delicate nature of the circumstances prevailing in the northeastern state, the agency re-registered these cases but did not make the details public, sources said.

Following their visit to the crime scenes, CBI teams have begun questioning the suspects and victims.