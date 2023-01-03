Army Uses Robots To Lift Bomb Shell That Was Found 500m Away From Punjab CM's Helipad

After a live bomb shell was found on Kansal and Nayagaon road on Monday evening in Chandigarh, 500 meters away from the VVIP helipad built near Punjab Chief Minister's house, the Bomb Disposal Squad, on Tuesday, examined the live shell in protective gear inside a police cordon.

In the latest development, the bombshell has been taken out by Indian Army officials. Notably, Army officials used robots to lift the shell. The officials have taken the shell to a safer place to destroy it without any intervention from civilians.

#LIVE | Army using robot to lift bomb shell that was found near the homes of Haryana and Punjab CMs. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/2WC7Fxa0QX — Republic (@republic) January 3, 2023

On Tuesday, police officials carried out an investigation to ascertain if it was a conspiracy. Notably, the explosive-proof red drum was put in a ditch and was covered with jute bags that were filled with sand. The investigation was initiated after receiving a tip-off from a tube well operator.

Chandigarh police recover live bomb shell near CM Mann's residence

On Monday, a security alert resounded in Punjab after police recovered a live bombshell in Chandigarh near Punjab Chief Minister's house.

As soon as the police received information that a bomb-like object had been found in the high-security area, they reached the spot and cordoned off the area and the local administration informed the Army about it.

'Appears to be a misfired shell'

Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A K Pandey, who reached the spot, said it appears to be a "misfired shell".

"There are many scrap dealers in the area where the shell was found. It is being investigated if anyone could have discarded it here", he said, adding, "The area (where the shell was found) is about 2.5 km from the (Punjab) CM's residence. It is not like anyone has planted a bomb."