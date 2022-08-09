Army Veteran Assaulted By BJYM Leader In MP Narrates His Ordeal; Slams Police Inaction

After a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader and two others allegedly attacked a retired Army jawan at his shop in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, Republic Media Network traced the man on Tuesday, August 9. The man, identified as Dinesh K, confirmed to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami that he was the man in the pink shirt seen being slapped and kicked and his shop being ransacked, in the CCTV footage that is doing the rounds.

"The man was Rituraj Chaturvedi alias Bachchu, I myself, don't know who the others are. I have a barbers shop...I was sitting in the shop when these three entered and straight away attacked me. For what reason, I don't know..." Dinesh K confided in Arnab during the exclusive conversation.

'Police did not take action'

The Army veteran further alleged that some police personnel were present at the spot but instead of taking any action, they escorted the main accused to his home. "After that even I went to the police station, but why no action was taken against them I can't say..." he said.

The victim said that the police registered the case only after the video of the incident surfaced on social media. A case has been registered against Rituraj Chaturvedi and he has been relieved of his post and expelled from the primary membership of the BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A case has also been registered against his aides Anurag Mishra and Aman Chaturvedi. However, no arrest has been made so far.

Image: Republic World