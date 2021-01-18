Army Veteran Extends Support To Republic Media Network As Arnab Goswami Takes On Pakistan

Amid the massive unabated support from the citizens of the country to Republic Media Network and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Major General PK Sehgal (Retired) has come out in support of the Network as Arnab Goswami takes on the Pakistan Prime Minister over his nefarious agenda against the Republic Network. Major General Sehgal has condemned those in India who are towing the lines of Pakistan only to go against Republic Network.

"A few days back, a Pakistan Minister went on record to say that the Indian attack in Balakot was a total success. This notwithstanding, they continue to join hands with Pakistan and are condemning a certain channel called Republic TV because Republic exposed them time and again. As the channel is continuously exposing them, they want to, as a matter of revenge and vendetta, join hands with Pakistan so that Pakistani TV and Pakistan Prime Minister also join hands with them to belittle this channel. And they are very happy that the Indian police in Mumbai are taking some sort of action on this channel," Major General Sehgal said.

Citizens have come out in support of Republic media Network a day after the Foreign Minister of Pakistan put out a statement against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. Moreover, Imran Khan on Monday targeted Arnab while continuing his denial of Pakistan's hand in the Pulwama terror attack and the destruction of terror launch pads in Balakot along with over 300 terrorists as the Indian Air Force carried out air-strike in retaliation. Arnab, in a strong response to Pakistan's nefarious plot, has said that there was nothing "false-flag" about Balakot which Imran Khan tried to deny earlier but had to acknowledge it thereafter. Hitting back, Arnab called Imran Khan an "ISI-appointed puppet of a terrorist State" and also expressed shock on Vadra Congress and anti-Republic media for parroting the Pakistan narrative.

READ | 'Always With You', Say Netizens As Arnab Issues Strong Rebuttal To Rattled Imran Khan

READ | BJP's RP Singh Slams Pak PM's Attack On Arnab; Adds 'Balakot Was In Offing Post-Pulwama'

Here is Arnab Goswami's complete statement

"It is interesting to see the Pakistani govt conspiracy against Republic come out in open now. Imran Khan - the ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state - has been releasing statements against Republic Media Network and me and has also made Pakistani Foreign Ministry do the same.

Let's be clear about some facts here. India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position of Government of India. There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian's mind that we would hit back. Which is exactly what we did and we are proud of it. Imran Khan on the contrary tried to deny Balakot but later had to acknowledge it. There was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, it was a direct, legitimate and necessary response to Pakistani terrorism in Pulwama.

What shocks me today, however, is the open calibration between Vadra Congress & anti-Republic media to help govt of Pakistan and assist Pak and ISI. Every Indian wanted revenge for Pulwama, so for some in Indian media to question why Republic expected the same is shameless opportunism. People of India should never forget this shameless opportunism. It only hurts national interest. And when anti-Republic channels become force multipliers for the ISI & Imran Khan, we appeal to the anti-Republic channels to not officially joined hands with the ISI. Republic has and will single-handedly destroy the Pakistan government narrative.

Imran Khan is on the edge, because he cannot handle the truth. He's looking shaky, and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue. I am horrified that anti-Republic channel have joined hands with ISI, people of India will never forgive them. What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic. Republic is the inconvenient hurdle in their (Pakistan's) designs against India. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have come out in support of the malicious police action against Republic, then everything is said and nothing much is left to be said.

People of India understand this. There's now overwhelming public support that we are receiving. Every minute there are messages & calls in our newsrooms. People of India are supporting us against Pakistan. To all those contacting us with messages of support, a big hug & thank you. We will fight this together."

READ | Arnab Goswami Responds To Imran Khan; Shreds Open Calibration To Push Pakistan's Narrative

READ | Republic News Release: Arnab Goswami Responds To Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Statement On Him