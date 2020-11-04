Army Veterans, Academicians To Journalists: 160 Eminent Persons Demand Arnab's Release

A group of 160 citizens including journalists and retired diplomats, bureaucrats and military officers urged the Maharashtra government to immediately release Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. In a statement issued on Wednesday, they opined that the assault and arrest of Arnab was a blow to the freedom of expression and the press. Maintaining that the "blatant misuse of power" goes against the democratic fabric of India, the statement held Congress equally responsible for trying to destroy the country's constitutional framework.

Contending that the attempt to browbeat Arnab into submission is reminiscent of Emergency days, they stressed that remaining silent or indulging in whataboutery is tantamount to being complicit in this attack on India's democratic destiny. Calling for an end to the "motivated witch-hunt" against Arnab, the concerned citizens urged everyone to oppose such anti-democratic attempts.

They added, "Democracy is India’s destiny, and today’s assault on democracy has to be opposed with every ounce of our energies and commitment to that destiny".

Here is the full statement:

Signatory slams Mumbai Police

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, India Foundation Director Lalitha Kumaramangalam who is a signatory to this statement made it clear that the police should not have taken law into their own hands. She also called out the silence of free speech proponents and alleged that there was 'Gunda Raj' in Maharashtra. The BJP member highlighted that it was shameful for the Mumbai Police Commissioner to sanction this kind of unscrupulous behaviour.

India Foundation Director Lalitha Kumaramangalam remarked, "I feel that it is extremely undemocratic and also illegal. Just because you are the police, you cannot take the law into your own hands. This sort of violence that was unleashed with absolutely no sense of hesitation, no signs of any real crime which they could pin on him. That's not how things happen in a democracy. It's funny who otherwise shout from the rooftops about other people's freedoms are not talking about this."

"The state is now turning into some sort of a 'Gunda Raj'. Unfortunately, the Gunda Raj is being perpetrated and orchestrated by the head of the police himself. It is a shame to the uniform. It is a shame to any policeman anywhere in the world. I know that police violence is quite common. But this sort of unscrupulous and shameless behaviour is appalling. It is frightening. This could be done to any person in public life," she added.

