Army Veterans Protest In TN Over Killing Of Jawan By DMK Leader; BJP To Organise Fast

Hours after Lance Naik Prabhu succumbed to his injuries on February 15, Army veterans launched a protest on Thursday in various parts of Tamil Nadu against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for remaining silent over the murder of the jawan by its party leader Chinnasamy. Meanwhile, BJP workers are also staging protests in the Krishnagiri district of the state against the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government.

Demanding justice for Prabhu’s wife and kids, a protesting Army veteran while exclusively speaking to Republic TV said, “It’s a shameful act. We all served the nation, we live for our nation. I strongly condemn the atrocities and demand strict action against the culprits.”

“As an Army person, we have seen death very closely, we are ready to give our lives for our nation. But we are being killed for serving our nation like this. The government should provide capital punishment to the accused for murdering Lance Naik Prabhu. The culprit must be hanged,” he added.

BJP to organise one-day fast

Responding to the issue, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai appealed for exemplary punishment to the accused for killing the jawan. The state BJP chief further stated that registering a protest against the killing of Prabhu by the DMK councilllor, he will be observing a one-day fast in Chennai along with army veterans.

Speaking on the killing of an Indian Army personnel allegedly by a DMK councillor in the Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, “A serving person coming on holiday being killed by a DMK councillor has now become a national issue now. It is shameful that the police arrested the accused days after the incident took place. The accused DMK leader should not only be punished but an exemplary punishment should be awarded to him for assaulting the army personnel.”

“Action should also be taken against the police personnel who took so much time to take action in the matter. A few days from now, I will be leading a one-day fast at the War Memorial in Chennai along with several army personnel because we have to build awareness among the masses that our Army needs to be respected,” Annamalai added.

CM Stalin silent over killing

After the killing of the Army jawan made headlines, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government remained silent over the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu who succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, February 15. However, it is important to note that the DMK councillor was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police on Wednesday.

Chinnasamy and nine others allegedly attacked the jawan and his brother over an argument that occurred on February 8. The soldier and his brother were using a water facility in the area when the DMK leader, a ward councillor, allegedly intervened and stopped them from using it. Following this, a confrontation occurred which led to the death of the jawan.