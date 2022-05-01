'Army Won't Allow Loss Of Territory': General Manoj Pande Assures 'LAC Situation Normal'

Newly appointed Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday avered that the situation across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is under control at the moment. He asserted that the Indian troops are holding important physical positions at LAC and made it clear that it would not allow any loss of territory in that area. The new Army Chief further stated that the forces have adequately responded to the Chinese efforts to change the status quo by force on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh

'Won't permit any change in status quo & loss of territory': Gen Manoj Pande

"The situation at the LAC is normal. The unilateral and provocative actions by our adversary to change the status quo by force, I feel have been adequately responded to. Our troops are holding important physical positions. We are very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory. Our aim is to reduce the tension along the LAC and restoration of status quo as it was earlier," said Army Chief Manoj Pande

It is pertinent to mention here that for the last two years, India and China have been engaged in a military stand-off situation following the Chinese aggression in Eastern Ladakh after which both sides have deployed troops opposite each other all along the border.

Gen Manoj Pande Takes Charge As New Army Chief

General Manoj Pande on Saturday assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff after incumbent Gen MM Naravane retired from service. Gen Pande, who was serving as the Vice Chief, became the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong force.

Before taking charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors. Gen Pande took charge of the Army at a time India is facing myriad security challenges including along the borders with China and Pakistan. As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also have to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force in the implementation of the government's plan to roll out the theatre commands and ensure tri-services synergy.

On Sunday, the newly-appointed Army Chief General Manoj Pande was presented a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns.

