The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Army's Chinar Corps Helps Link Residents Of J&K's Niru Village After Snow Causes Cut-off

General News

Residents were delighted with the developments since they were able to speak to their family and friends to live far away from the area.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chinar Corps

Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Thursday posted a video where they showed that citizens in Niru village in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez are able to use the STD call facility after the village got cut off from the mainland due to snow. 

READ: JeM Terrorist Commander Neutralised In Jammu And Kashmir; Assault Rifle & Ammo Recovered

Residents delighted

Residents were delighted with the developments since they were able to speak to their family and friends to live far away from the area.

READ: Read This Valorous Tale As Indian Army Jawans Foil Pak Terrorists In Keran Even Amid Covid

READ: Modi Govt Readying Multi-trillion Covid Package For People's 'direct & Indirect Benefit'

READ: 'PM Modi Made It Clear That Lockdown Will Not Be Lifted In One Go': BJD's Pinaki Misra

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
INDORE, BHOPAL & UJJAIN SEALED
Trump
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT WHO
Indians die in US
11 INDIANS DIE OF COVID IN US
Lockdown
APRIL 14 DECLARED AS CLOSED HOLIDAY
Sri Lanka
RAJAPAKSA THANKS PM MODI
Sikh
US WORRY OVER SAFETY OF AFGHAN SIKH