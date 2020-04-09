Army's Chinar Corps Helps Link Residents Of J&K's Niru Village After Snow Causes Cut-off

Indian Army's Chinar Corps on Thursday posted a video where they showed that citizens in Niru village in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez are able to use the STD call facility after the village got cut off from the mainland due to snow.

Residents delighted

Telephone gives the happiness of being together.



Niru village in Gurez gets cut off from the mainland due to snow. #ChinarCorps extends a helping hand during #COVID19 & provides the locals STD facility to connect with their dear ones.#Kashmir #OpNamaste #CoronaMuktAwaam pic.twitter.com/2Vbn6VOkaZ — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 9, 2020

Residents were delighted with the developments since they were able to speak to their family and friends to live far away from the area.

