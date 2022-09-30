Army's Northern Command Trains Soldiers In Photography, Videography To Record J-K's Culture, Art

Army's Northern Command has trained a group of soldiers in photography and videography to become 'information warriors' to record various facets of the life in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A photography and videography programme was conducted by the Northern Command at Udhampur from September 12-30 in which selected individuals from the formations of the Command participated, defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

He said the aim was to train soldiers as a cadre to improve their skills in photography and videography so as to project the beauty, art, culture of Jammu and Kashmir and symbols and humility of its people as well as other developments in the region.

This workshop was organised in collaboration with the Press Club Jammu and the Public Relation Units of the Ministry of Defence in Jammu and Udhampur.

The selected soldiers will be further trained under the technological guidance of the Central University, Jammu, the spokesman said.

Speaking on the occasion, Major General S S Patil said the initiative will not only prove instrumental in the furthering the image of the Army, but will also portray the force's various positive and vibrant facets in the service of the people and the nation.