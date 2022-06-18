Army’s Northern Commander Reviews Preparedness For Upcoming Amarnath Yatra

General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the counter-insurgency force (Delta) headquarters in Ramban district and reviewed its operational preparedness for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath yatra, a defence spokesman said.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the northern commander also reviewed the overall security situation in the area and exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the anti-national elements, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by General Officer Commanding, CIF(Delta) and commanders regarding various actions being undertaken by the force to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The commander interacted with the soldiers who are deployed for counter-terrorism operations and obtained feedback on operations, training, weapons, equipment and administrative issues, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi commended all ranks for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standards of professionalism.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)