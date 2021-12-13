Army's Special Forces Officer Brig Bhupesh Singh Hada Crowned 26th King Of Bundi Rajput

Indian Army's Special Forces officer Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada was crowned as the 26th Maharao Raja (king) of the Hada Rajput clan of Bundi in Rajasthan. He was elected as the new head of the Hada Rajputs after the ceremony of Paag ki Dastur on Sunday.

Brigadier Bhupesh Singh was elected by 108 of the 118 old thikanedars and Jagirdars of the erstwhile Bundi princely State. The position of the titular head fell vacant after the previous king had passed away without a successor in 2010. There has been a dispute over Paag ki Dastur between two parties of Hada for the last 10 years. 'Paag' literally means a turban tied to the successor after the demise of its head.

On one side, Brigadier Bhupesh Hada has been made Maharao Raja of Bundi. But the other side made Vansh Vardhan Singh Hada, a member of the Kapren royal family, the king of Bundi.

However, on Sunday Brigadier Bhupesh Hada took over as the king after he was conferred with the Paag of Bundi following religious rituals by the Paag Committee at Raktdantika Mata temple.

Arihant Singh, spokesperson of the Paag Committee was appointed to name the head of the Hada Rajput clan of Bundi. After the ceremony, Brigadier Bhupesh Hada, who is decorated with the Shaurya Chakra and Vishist Seva Medal, took out a convoy procession in Bundi.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, "For a long time, the seat of Bundi ki Paag was vacant. The traditions should be alive. I want to thank those who considered me worthy for the Paag. My priority is to keep the traditions alive."

Notably, the entire property of the Bundi royal family is under former MP of Alwar and Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra, who is a member of the Bundi royal family. However, Bhanwar Singh has not issued any statement in the controversy so far.

(With inputs from agency)