Arnab & Republic Can Use 'Nation Wants To Know'; HC Refuses To Grant Times Now Injunction

In a big victory for Republic Media Network, the Delhi High Court in its judgment on October 23, has not granted any injunction on the plea by Times Group on the use of the phrase "Nation Wants to Know", asserting that Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami can use it in their broadcasts. The Delhi Court has said that "News Hour" remains their trade name of Times Now and Republic Media Network never intended to use it. The decision effectively means that Arnab owns the tagline 'Nation Wants to Know'. Phoenix Legal and advocate Malvika Trivedi represented Republic Media Network in the Delhi High Court.

In anticipation of the launch of Republic TV, the Times Group had lodged two applications with the Registrar of Trademarks and had sought to trademark the phrases “the nation wants to know” and “Nation Wants To Know”. In January 2017, Arnab Goswami, on launching ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, filed two applications seeking to trademark the same slogans. Times Now group had then threatened Arnab with imprisonment and sent legal notices on the basis of the same.

"A media group has sent me a six page letter threatening me with imprisonment if I ever use the phrase 'Nation Wants to Know'. They say they own the phrase 'Nation Wants to Know'. I have watched the nervous antics of this media group with amusement and horror for the last few months. Today I am replying to them. In public. To them, I say: The threat of imprisonment will not deter me. Bring your moneybags and your lawyers, file the criminal case against me. Viewers, the phrase 'Nation Wants to Know' belongs to you, to me, and to all of us, every citizen of this country. It symbolises what we do, pick up issues for the people, ask, question and seek accountability where it is due. I have used the phrase with pride, in my reporting and on debates for the last 20 years. And I am deeply indebted to each one of you who have found my journalism worthy of representing public interest. Every Indian, through his or her questioning spirit, can use the phrase 'Nation Wants to Know'. And to the media group I say: Bring it On."