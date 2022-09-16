Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a mega announcement at the Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan in the national capital on Friday which will revolutionise the news industry. Speaking to union minister Anurag Thakur, Arnab said that Republic will create the biggest global news organisation and will broadcast and publish in all Indian languages within the next two years.

"We have taken a pledge to broadcast and publish in all Indian languages within the next two years. By 2024, we will create the biggest global news organisation with its heart and centre in India," Arnab Goswami said towards the end of his fireside conversation with the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Anurag Thakur extended his best wishes to the Republic Media Network for going regional as well as international at the same time. He also praised Republic Bharat's 'Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan' with the theme of 'Nation First'.

"Yours will be the channel, which is a national channel going regional and international both at the same time. My best wishes to you and your group. I also want to congratulate your summit which has kept the theme of Nation First," he said.

ARNAB'S PLEDGE: Republic will create the biggest global news organisation with its heart & centre in India



Tune in to the #RashtraSarvopariSammelan on Republic Bharat here - https://t.co/Crgtt4tNpW — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

Speaking about his expansion announcement, Arnab added, "Nothing can stop Republic from broadcasting and publishing in all Indian languages. It’s the need of the hour."

Republic Media Network operates three top channels- Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla. Launched on May 7, 2017, Republic TV is India's most-watched English news channel.

Republic Bharat, Republic Media Network’s Hindi news channel, was launched in February 2019 and has stormed the genre with its breakthrough formats and razor focus on hard news, investigations, accountability seeking and impact-driven journalism-- principles that have ensured that in a short span, Republic Bharat has soared to become the leading Hindi news channel across India.

Republic Bangla is the Bangla news endeavour of Republic Media Network. Republic Bangla aims to bring in a new era of journalism in West Bengal that is fearless, unhindered by agendas and uncompromising on the truth. Armed with the launch tagline “Kotha hobey chokhe chokh rekhe” Republic Bangla has exploded on to the scene in the Bengali news genre and has come to redefine it completely.

As the digital wing of Republic TV, RepublicWorld.com is a platform built for the next generation of news. Seeped in hard-hitting opinion and wound with interactive news content and formats, Republic World follows the principle of breaking the news and breaking the silence, and has a significant and committed following across the Internet and social media-verse.