Arnab Backs NBF's Demand Of BARC Statement: 'Why Are You Silent? Issue Public Response'

As Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani, top members of the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Monday sought a public statement from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the fake TRP case. Speaking to the members of NBF, Arnab Goswami also backed their opinion and said that BARC's silence is horrifying.

Arnab Goswami said, "The point they made is spot on. If this had been a General Entertainment Channel (GEC) would BARC not have issued a public statement? We are being told we would be happy with a private email, is this a private matter? If it is a public matter it is a national matter, how can they then send a private statement? Should I&B ministry not ask BRAC to issue a public statement? It is good if NBF raises this issue. We are under threat. Any CEO, any media house, may be targeted. I am horrified that BARC is silent."

Sanjive Naraine, CEO of Prag News and VP of NBF, Anil Singh, CFO of TV5, and Sreekandan Nair, MD of Flowers TV, also said that they will write to the President and the I&B ministry seeking their intervention. They will want to appeal to BARC that they should come clean and make a statement since it is related to them. They should condemn this and come forward," Sanjive Naraine said earlier.

"The authorised agency, in this case, is BARC, they have never come out with an allegation that Republic TV has manipulated TRP but the Mumbai Police is claiming it. I recall what the Supreme Court had said while granting bail to Arnab Goswami. It said that if the rights of a person are violated, it will come to the rescue of the person. Even though the Mumbai Police dared to arrest Vikas. This could be a precedent in other states as well," Sreekandan Nair, MD of Flowers TV said.

Earlier on Sunday, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami produced excerpts of letters sent by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to the Centre-run Prasar Bharati stating 'no action initiated by BARC against Republic'. He stated that the Mumbai police's action has compelled him to put these documents in the public domain to prove its malafide intent. Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani is in Police custody, after his arrest in connection to the alleged TRP scam.

Arnab reveals BARC letter giving Republic clean chit

An email dated 20 November 2020 from the BARC reads:

"Dear Arnab, We are dismayed at the unfortunate hardship you had to go through. Our best wishes for your well-being. As you well know, BARC’s Audience Measurement and Data Validation processes are based on statistical measures and thresholds as approved and reviewed by the BARC Technical and Oversight Committees. Any viewing which exceeds the predetermined threshold triggers further analysis which based on a set of additional criteria being met, results in the viewing being brought to the attention of the BARC Disciplinary Committee for further review.

There was no disciplinary proceedings initiated against Republic Bharat or Republic TV from 2017 under the Code of Conduct for Redressing Viewership Malpractices. Republic Media Network is a subscriber of BARC and there is no pending investigation against them under the Code."

And before that, on October 17, BARC had written in reply to an inquiry by Republic's CEO Vikas Khanchandani -

"If there was any disciplinary action initiated under the said Code against M/s ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd., then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response."

