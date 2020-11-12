Arnab ‘bows Down’ To SC, Says ‘you Protected Freedoms’ When ‘democracy Was Shred Apart’

A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami expressed his gratitude towards Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee. The bench comprising the aforesaid judges held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. Arnab revealed that his faith in the judiciary remained firm throughout his incarceration.

Here is Arnab's statement on the SC verdict:

"I truly from the bottom of my heart want to thank Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee. Because what you have done for me as a citizen of this great nation- My Lord and My Lady cannot be put into words by me. But what you have stood for in the history books of this great nation- My Lord and My Lady and judicial tradition cannot be weighed in pounds and kilograms of stone. I had this endless faith in the courts eventually because when human dignity was being flogged, you restored it with your highest conscience. When fundamental rights were being tossed, you rose in your wisdom to protect them. And when the rule of law was turned into a mockery by one state, you brought reason and direction to restore it. And when all the enshrined values of this great democracy were being shredded to bits by a state machinery that is guided by malice, vengefulness and vindictiveness, My Lords you intervened to ensure that the Constitution and the rule of law prevailed. I bow down to you."

Read: These Pictures Of Arnab Goswami Stepping Out Of Taloja Jail Tell A Thousand Words & More

#ArnabIsBack | I had endless faith in the courts: Arnab Goswami on The Debate after coming out of an 8-day custody. pic.twitter.com/8ChGx7erlw — Republic (@republic) November 12, 2020

Read: Fadnavis Welcomes Arnab Goswami's Release, Slams Maha Govt For Trying To 'snub Voices'

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am on November 4, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a trumped-up case.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab.

Read: Gaurav Bhatia Welcomes Arnab Goswami's Release, Says 'Supreme Court Comes To The Rescue'