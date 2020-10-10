Arnab Demands Interview With India Today Top Boss After It Is Exposed In TRP Scam Report

The seven-page report by Hansa Research Group Private Limited on the basis of which BARC-associate Hansa Research had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police has been accessed by Republic TV and clearly shows the name of India Today on multiple instances, revealing key details of alleged TRP manipulation. This report, totally and completely exposes India Today and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh who had attempted to implicate Republic TV in the matter, after having given India Today a clean chit within hours and then incredibly proceeding to give an interview to the same channel on their coverage against Republic TV. Reacting to the massive expose, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has said that the organisation is "completely exposed" and has sought an interview with the India Today bosses.

'Organisation is completely exposed'

"I would like to ask for an exclusive interview with Mr Aroon Purie of India Today who appears to be at the center of the mega TRP Manipulation racket. And the thing is, this appears to be a case of collusion between the Mumbai Police Commissioner and India Today. So, this organisation is completely exposed.," Arnab said.



"Hear me out loud and clear India Today group. Hanging on the coattails of Param Bir, Aroon Purie, will take you nowhere. You want to hang on to the coattails of the Mumbai Police Commissioner, and hanging on the coattails did not stop this document from reaching the people of India. Aroon Purie, look at this. You ran primetime shows with fake news, malicious, insecure and rotten campaigns against the Republic Media Network. The people of India will not forgive you and neither the truth will forgive you because I brought out the paper today," Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief said.

'The undeniable piece of evidence'

Arnab addressing the viewers of Republic Media Network said, "Viewers, please listen to me. When an owner of a media house colludes with a Police Commissioner of a city, this is what happens. What I have is today is the ultimate proof, the undeniable piece of evidence of how India Today group was manipulating household ratings to get a meagre spike in viewership. You wanted to hide this, the critical things if India Today management wanted to stop this report from going public and now that has happened, they are panicking and behaving in a stupid and silly way. The document I have today is not just proof of how sinking channel called India Today used desperate, corrupt and tainted measures to give a meagre spike to their ratings."

