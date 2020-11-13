Arnab Expresses His Gratitude To Sr. Adv. Harish Salve, Lauds His Generosity & Brilliance

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday expressed his deep gratitude towards Senior Advocate Harish Salve for fiercely presenting his case before the Supreme Court, saying that he would forever be indebted to him. Arnab also revealed that Salve's valuable appearances before the court were pro-bono, sharing that he does not even charge them a rupee for it.

"I must place on record, my deepest personal and professional gratitude for the legal colossus. One of India's foremost jurists Mr Harish Salve, who fought with all his heart and knowledge for me. I am deeply grateful. We owe deep gratitude to Harish Salve. I don't know how many of you all know this but Mr Harish Salve does not charge us even one rupee for any of his valuable appearances for the court. He appears pro-bono for us. That is something I can't even express my gratitude and thanks for," said Arnab.

Salve's powerful defence in Arnab's case

The Supreme Court's hearing on the bail plea of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami witnessed some key arguments by Senior Advocate Harish Salve. Arguing against the Bombay High Court's order rejecting Arnab's bail petition, Salve focused on several aspects such as how no case of abetment to suicide was made out, closure report, the illegality of the reinvestigation, malice on part of the state and the Chief Judicial Magistrate's observations.

Salve informed the SC that an offence of abetment to suicide is not attracted in the present case. He said, “The person was in financial difficulty and, thereafter, committed suicide but how can it be abetment to suicide. For abetment there must be direct and indirect act of the commission of the offence. If tomorrow, a person commits suicide in Maharashtra and blames Government, then will the Chief minister be arrested?”

After hearing all the sides, the SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail. Most importantly, it ruled that the Bombay HC was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail.

