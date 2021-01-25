Arnab Goswami & Family Declare All Income & Expenditures, Every Single Rupee, Since 2004

ARNAB GOSWAMI: ENOUGH VILIFICATION & LIES, I AM DECLARING EVERY RUPEE I HAVE EARNED & SPENT. LET MY DETRACTORS FOLLOW MY EXAMPLE & DO THE SAME

A series of canards, defamatory comments and slander has been spread about Mr Arnab Goswami and the Republic Media Network. This includes an alleged statement extracted under duress in police custody from Mr Partho Dasgupta. Mrs. Samrajini Dasgupta, Partho Dasgupta’s wife, has made multiple public statements that he was physically tortured to falsely implicate Mr Arnab Goswami. It has been stated by his wife that Mr Partho Dasgupta was assaulted in custody and told “This will not be over till you name Arnab Goswami”. These statements, which prove the illegal methods being used to somehow implicate a journalist for taking on the establishment are available in the public domain and any rational mind can see through the brazenness of the conspiracy.

Essentially, this is an attempt through “leaks” to question Mr Goswami’s integrity, which is beyond question and try through underhand means to besmirch him because the allegations made on October 8th 2020 have begun to crumble.

Therefore, Editor-in-Chief Mr Arnab Goswami and his wife and Senior Executive Editor of the Republic Media Network Mrs Samyabrata Ray Goswami are going to publicly declare all their income, salaries, expenditures, loans, insurance policies, educational expenses, medical expenses, and their entire bank accounts since 2004, when they moved to Mumbai. They will be putting all their personal financial details in a document and publicly handing it over to the CBI, the ED and, should the Mumbai Police be interested, to them as well. Along with this, they will be disclosing all details of their taxes paid, mortgage payments on their home, and all EMI details to the agencies as well. This is the first time that a media professional and a public personality is disclosing every single rupee of their financial transactions— that too of the last 16 years. Mr Arnab Goswami and Mrs Samyabrata Ray Goswami will not have their spotless integrity questioned by motivated corporate-political lobbies that dare to cast aspersions on them.

Spin-doctoring and false attribution of statements made by third parties to Mr Arnab Goswami has become the norm in a section of the Media off late. This attempt at trying to create prejudice is deeply conspiratorial, especially since Mr Arnab Goswami has not made any of the statements which are being attributed to him by political parties and sections of the media opposed to Republic. Further, by disseminating this fake news through troll armies, fake screenshots and false attribution it has become evident that this deep conspiracy needs to be thoroughly exposed.

Mr Arnab Goswami hopes that now that he and Mrs Samyabrata Ray Goswami are declaring every rupee earned and spent since 2004, owners and editors of other media networks who have cast aspersions on him will do the same this week. Mr Goswami is doing so to set a precedent, for the Indian media, media owners, Editors and people in public life.

Any single attempt to slander Mr Goswami will be met with a direct legal response.

Satyamev Jayate!

Bharat Mata ki Jai!

Jai Hind!