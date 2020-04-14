'National Approach - Blanket Policy,' Says Arnab As PM Modi Extends Covid Lockdown

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 on Tuesday in order to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami said that the PM has national approach, citing the blanket policy for India.



He said: "The point is that the lockdown is extended till May 3 which means we cannot take a chance. The second point is that approach a national approach, it is not a piecemeal approach, not a state-specific approach, blanket policy for India, not a fragmented one that is left to the states. The policy is one that incentivizes strong compliances. The Prime Minister clearly hinted that the fine print of this lockdown is that it will get very strict in the next few days. He made it clear that there may be some relaxation but it depends on how the next week goes."

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. "I extend my gratitude to you people. Our Constitution talks about 'We the people' and we are giving the greatest gift to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by fighting against Covid-19."

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

Prime Minister said that in the next week the lockdown will be implemented strictly and on April 20, a review will be taken. He said that there may be exemptions and details that will be provided in a detailed circular by the MHA but warned that if lockdown violations occur, then the exemptions will ve withdrawn. He then gave 7 tasks to people in order to fight Coronavirus:

Take care of those who already have a health history

Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed

Face mask is essential

In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH's advisory

To stop the spread of COVID-19, download Aarogya Setu mobile App and follow the guidelines given by Ayush ministry

Try to help the poor as much as possible

Don't layoff employees

Salute the COVID warriors

