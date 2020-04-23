'Arnab Goswami Won't Budge' Says Maj. Gaurav Arya; Pradeep Bhandari Questions Sonia Gandhi

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) and Pradeep Bhandari fumed at the attack on Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and wife Samyabrata Ra Goswami, Editor of Republic TV, in the wee hours of Wednesday. The duo felt that the journalist was not one to get intimidated by the attack, and will continue to ask the questions in the interest of the nation.

In a video for Republic TV, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd), Republic TV's consulting editor-strategic affairs, said, “These people are frustrated by Arnab Goswami, because he asks questions for the welfare of the country. These people can’t answer such questions, so attacked him like cowards in the night. If they think that Arnab will get frightened, will become silent, leave his journalism and that Republic Media network will keep scared, then that is not going to happen." "The fight has just begun and we have to see what will happen later. The fight will happen between legal boundaries and our ethical framework, and this fight will continue till truth does not win,” he added.

The attack came in the aftermath of Arnab Goswami’s stinging criticism of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi over the Palghar mob lynching. And Pradeep Bhandari, psephologist, and Jan Ki Baat founder, didn’t mince words while pinning the blame on Sonia Gandhi.

Bhandari said, “The question is why is Sonia Gandhi silent, and why is Sonia Gandhi intimidating the fearless, independent, voice of the Indian media? What did Arnab do? He stood for the Hindu saints who were lynched in Palghar. This attack is not just a singular attack, it is the attack on every individual who asks the tough questions, attack on every individual who does fearless journalism, attack on every individual who does independent journalism, every person who tries to stand with constitutional values and who stands with the country, and who says nation first."

"Do you think it will intimidate Arnab, absolutely, not? He will embolden, and ask those tough questions again, because he is a man who stands for intergrity and truth and his pursuit is only of truth. I am standing with Arnab Goswami and hope you are too,” he added.

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami were on their way home from the Republic TV studio when they were physically attacked by two bike-borne goons. The duo made abusive gestures, hit the car window, hurled bottles while splashing a liquid, before overtaking the vehicle. The attack took place 500 metres away from their residence at 12.15 am.

An FIR was registered at the NM Joshi Nagar police station, hours after the complaint. The FIR has been filed under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai. The charges, however, has been watered down as the police did not incorporate the duo being Youth Congress workers, something they confessed to Arnab Goswami's Mumbai police security attache, the statement of which was attached in the complaint.

Both the attackers have been arrested and are being questioned by the police at the moment.

