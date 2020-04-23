Gurumurthy Backs Arnab Goswami Post Attack; Harkens To Past Questioning Of 'fake Gandhis'

S Gurumuthy has made an Emergency comparison following the attack on Arnab Goswami by self-confessed Youth Congress workers. The veteran journalist, RSS Ideologue and RBI Board Member has equated the taking on of ‘fake Gandhis’ and the questioning of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, to how late Ramnath Goenka had done similarly at the time of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Here’s the tweet:

Arnab is slowly taking the place of original Indian Express & Ramnath Goenka who only showed that fake Gandhi’s can be taken on in India. Actually Ramnath Goenka took on even Nehru in the Mundra scandal. His companion in expose was shockingly Feroze Gandhi who gave the fake name. https://t.co/3CKE8EEtjx — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) April 23, 2020

Leaders across the political fraternity and celebrities from the film industry have condemned the attack on Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami. A First Information Report was filed at the NM Joshi Marg police station in Mumbai, after a police complaint was filed. The FIR, however, is heavily watered down and doesn't mention the Youth Congress despite the attackers' confession to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache, and the same attache's signed statement as part of the complaint.

Arnab Goswami had shared the turn of events via a video, immediately after the attack, on his way home from the studio. He revealed how two bike-bourne goons tried to break his car’s glass window, sprayed ink and overtook his car, before his security guards accosted him. The attackers have stated that they were sent by the higher-ups to carry out the attack.

