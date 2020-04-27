'Truth Will Win,' Says Arnab Goswami Before Mumbai Police Interrogation For Sonia Comment

Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami appeared at the NM Joshi Marg Police station on Monday morning for interrogation by the Mumbai Police on his Sonia Gandhi comment, days after he and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were attacked by self-confessed and declared Youth Congress workers on their way home from Republic's studios late at night.

Arnab was accompanied by his lawyer Sujay Kantawala, and upheld that truth will win, and that he has nothing to hide.

Watch Arnab and Sujay Kantawala's full statement in the video above.

Earlier, on Sunday, Arnab had received two notices in 12 hours from the Mumbai Police seeking to interrogate him, which he said he would comply with as a law-abiding citizen, issuing the below statement: