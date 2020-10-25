Arnab Goswami Demands Comprehensive CBI Probe In TRP Case; Questions Lutyens Lobby U-turn

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami questioned the act of a Lutyens media body to oppose the CBI's probe in the fraud TRP case and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the matter to bring out the truth of any involvement in the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's witch-hunt against Republic Media Network.

With the fake TRP case probe by the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police against Republic Media Network being exposed at every turn, the Lutyens lobby which had earlier cheered the Mumbai police on has made a sudden U-turn by opposing the CBI's move to investigate the case, and now insists that television rating agency BARC is well-equipped to handle the investigation.

"I'm intrigued why they suddenly don't want the TRP issue investigated. When a fake case was brought on to me, when the case actually dealt with another channel, they were all running campaigns against me and were pleased. Over the last two weeks, it is proven that the case against me was fake and was built on fake witnesses. But now that the real case comes up which is the broader overview of the case which the CBI is going to look at the national level, the Lutyens body says they don't want the CBI to investigate. Isn't this suspicious?", said Arnab Goswami.

"I want the people of India to ask is it a give away by this group? Are they worried that some of their groups will be caught? Why do they not want an investigation? One of the members of their group has been found guilty of TRP manipulation. So now, they are getting worried that the real dirt will emerge, the slime in the industry will come out. So why should they not support the cleansing?", asked Arnab Goswami.

"I support the CBI investigating this matter. I believe that there was a plot of some people in Lutyens who were jealous of the success of Republic TV, who couldn't compete with us in the market place, who thought they could use Param Bir Singh to fix me. In fact, I believe that Mr Param Bir Singh's phone records should be examined to find out if he has confabulated on this matter with any owners, editors or consulting editors of some Lutyens channels. And if so, any editors, owners or consulting editors of other channels should be called by the CBI if there is the slightest proof that they have participated in this consp[iracy with Param Bir. I don't understand why the Lutyens lobby is so keen to defend Param Bir or defend those in the media fraternity who conspired with Param Bir", Arnab added.

Lutyens lobby's U-turn

In a suspicious move, a Lutyens media body appears to be spooked by the CBI's move to file an FIR in the fraud TRP case, lodging a staunch opposition against the central agency's probe into the matter and demanding the cases be transferred to BARC.

It is interesting to note that Lutyens lobby members didn't hesitate when the Mumbai Police targeted Republic Media Network in the witch-hunt despite Republic exposing the overwhelming holes in the allegations - such as the FIR & complaint not naming Republic but naming another channel - and now, as the CBI steps in, the lobby appears to be pulling out all the stops to halt the probe before it gets going.

A major controversy has erupted over the Lutyens lobby's demand to halt the CBI probe. This is despite the Mumbai Police's probe being brought into disrepute on account of an OpIndia tape in which a witness in the TRP case alleges that he has been coerced by Mumbai police to name Republic. The CBI had registered a case to probe allegations of TRP manipulation on Tuesday. The FIR had originally been registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow on the complaint of an advertising company's promoter, and the UP government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI, with sources citing that the agency's intervention was necessary given the multiple jurisdictions involved.

CBI should persist with its investigations into the alleged TRP scam, if only to expose those who hatched the conspiracy to harass, intimidate and slander @republic https://t.co/1LsdbI3NKS — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) October 24, 2020

