Arnab Goswami Destroys Mumbai Police’s Bogus News Conference; Here Is His 17-point Counter

On Friday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami rejected the new claims of the Mumbai Police pertaining to the alleged TRP manipulation case. Addressing the media earlier in the day, Milind Bharambe- Joint Commissioner of Police alleged that BARC's forensic report in July 2020 had revealed TRP manipulation by Republic during 2016-2019. Moreover, Bharambe claimed that Times Now had slipped to the number two position owing to the manipulation of ratings. In response, Arnab asserted that the Republic Media Network shall get justice from India's judiciary.

Referring to the emails written by BARC CEO Sunil Lulla on October 17, 2020, and November 20, 2020, which clearly ruled out any TRP manipulation by Republic, Arnab said, "The entire press conference of the Mumbai Police was shooting off the shoulders of BARC. Now, there can be no doubt about that. They even thanked the present BARC dispensation for giving them evidence against Republic. BARC has written three letters clearly saying that there has never been any evidence against Republic. BARC has said clearly that never since the inception of Republic till now has there been any disciplinary proceeding, manipulation, any problem they have had with any Republic-related data, or any opportunity to question the viewership of Republic. This has been absolutely validated in two letters to Republic and one letter to Prasar Bharti."

Here are the BARC emails:

#CantTouchRepublic | BARC has on two occasions written emails to Republic dated 17 October, 2020 and 20 November, 2020 saying there was no question of any manipulation by Republic TV. We are annexing the letters of BARC with this press release. pic.twitter.com/bqSuZpIeTT — Republic (@republic) December 25, 2020

Arnab counters Mumbai Police's argument

Arnab Goswami also addressed the specific allegation regarding the soaring viewership of Republic TV and Republic Bharat. While the Mumbai Police alleged that the earlier BARC dispensation aided Republic in the manipulation of ratings, he pointed out that the channels' viewership increased manifold in the latter half of 2020 when there was a new dispensation. Additionally, he made it clear that investigative stories on the Hathras gangrape, Sushant Singh Rajput death case and the Palghar mob lynching case were responsible for the rise in viewership. Arnab also questioned the Mumbai Police on whether it would investigate why BARC failed to act on Republic's complaints about the use of landing pages by Times Now.

Arnab Goswami elaborated, "Republic TV's ratings soared high post-June 2020. In the COVID period, our viewership went higher, higher and higher. Our coverage of stories- Sushant Singh Rajput, Palghar, Hathras- all these stories are investigative stories which ensured that our viewership soared higher and higher. So is the case of the Mumbai Police that the present BARC management manipulated the ratings of the Mumbai Police?"

"These people are claiming that the previous dispensation of BARC made Republic number one. Republic Bharat became the number one news channel after the previous dispensation left and the new dispensation came in. It became number one because of our honest coverage of Palghar which no other channels covered in as much depth as us. We became number one because of our coverage in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. We became number one because of our investigative reports on Hathras," he added.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Speaking to the media on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. The Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani and the network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh were arrested in connection with this case and later granted bail by the court.

