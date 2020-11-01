Arnab Goswami Exposes Why ISI & Pakistan Hate Republic; Declares It's #RepublicVsPakistan

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has fired an uncompromising point-by-point evisceration of Pakistan's deep state after the ISI's cowardice was on full display as a Pakistan Punjab minister attacked Republic TV and then backed off in a stunning volte-face when confronted. The PTI minister, who refers to himself as 'Imran Khan's tiger', backtracked with a whimper after his press conference when Republic asked him to take up Major Gaurav Arya's challenge of a one-on-onedebate, despite the Pak stooge being the one having issued the challenge in the first place.

On a week when Pakistan admitted on-record in its national assembly that it was behind the Pulwama terror attack and even listed it as one of Imran Khan's top achievements, and also blurted out its Army Chief Bajwa's trepidation when IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan was in Pak's clutches, Arnab has torn asunder Pakistan's attempt to now attack Republic.

READ | Why Pakistan And The ISI Are Spooked By The Republic Media Network

Arnab declares it's #RepublicVsPakistan

"Ladies and gentlemen, a Pakistani Minister and Imran Khan’s inner circle PTI leader Fayaz Chouhan has positively and undeniably lost his mind.

After much braggadocio of wanting to face Major Gaurav Arya in a debate, this helpless man has spent a good portion of the last 24 hours fumbling for answers and dodging for cover as Republic and Major Gaurav Arya accept his offer for Debate. While Islamabad’s tall claims and bloated statements are punctured by the might of the people of India so as to fizzle into their own deep-seeded insecurity, it gives Republic Media Network pride to be identified as the enemy of terror state Pakistan.

This man, Viewers, has unsurprisingly in the past crushed the rights of citizens in the Pakistani territory in Balochistan and incited with anti-minority statements within Pakistan-- possibly fulfilling the prerequisites to be the befuddled and dazed Imran Khan’s top man.

While this is the first time since independence that one Indian media organisation has officially become the prime subject of attack by Pakistan, it wholly establishes the trepidation with which the Imran Khan Government functions vis-a-vis India. Republic Media Network has sent chills down their spine because they know that with Republic are the mighty people of India.

And today, I want to tell you why Imran Khan’s Government and the ISI are losing their sleep, over the Republic Media Network; why a Government drowned in debt in global irrelevance is spending what little borrowed money it has in its coffers to try and target Republic…

Ladies and gentlemen, we at Republic have torched the facade of a nation that the terror factory Pakistan masquerades under. We singed the lies of Pakistan with video proof of the glorious surgical strike in Balakot. We skewered their deceit with the stunning Balakot proof. We exposed their terror factories and systems of state collusion. And we snuffed their terror funding by exposing their terror trails. AND we will do it over and over and over again.

And those in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, hear me: your insecurities are making you wilt into even more into irrelevance. Your cowardly infiltration tactics, your cheap talk, your gutless ceasefire violations and your terror factories have ensured you are static and motionless with the passage of time. You are and shall neither be able to fathom nor reach the might, the courage, the fierceness, the bravery and the resolute unity of Republic and the 130 crore Indians that stand with it.

These barbarians send their terrorists to spill blood on our soil and today we pledge as a nation that for every Tricolour-wrapped coffin returning to a proud home, for every tear shed and scream of anguish of a loved one giving their last salute, and for every proud slogan of Jai Hind that roars in the villages, towns and cities of our brave martyrs-- we will make Pakistan pay like never before.

We are proud to be identified as enemy number 1 of Islamabad. And therefore we declare, #RepublicVsPakistan.

It’s #RepublicVsPakistan because those on the side of terror can be dealt with in only one language.



It’s #RepublicVsPakistan because we take pride in firmly standing against a nation whose machinery has constantly prided itself on being a citadel for terrorists and an armour for bloodshed.

It’s #RepublicVsPakistan because we don’t seek “clarifications” from those who spilt the blood of courageous Indians from Mumbai to Pathankot.

It’s #RepublicVsPakistan because we say Forces first come what may.

It’s #RepublicVsPakistan because for us it is Nation First, India first, Bharat first, no compromise."

Watch Arnab's message in the video above.

Read: Pakistan Minister Wimps Out After Calling Maj Gaurav Arya 'RAW Director' & Naming Republic