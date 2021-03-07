Arnab Goswami Gives 5 Reasons As To Why He Launched Republic Bangla; WATCH

The Bengali news genre witnessed the dawn of a new era on Sunday with Republic Media Network launching its newest channel Republic Bangla and embarking on its foray into the regional news space. The channel was effectively launched just 65 days since it was conceptualised making it one of the quickest launches in news television history worldwide.

With Arnab Goswami going on-air at 8AM with the opening message of the Republic Bangla launch, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief shared five important reasons why he decided to launch the channel.

Arnab Goswami's 5 Main Reasons For Launching Republic Bangla

Arnab said, as his first reason: "25 years ago, I started my career in Kolkata, from the soil of Bengal. I used to stay here in Keyatala lane. I remember those days, and that is why I feel deeply connected to Kolkata and Bengal. You can call it a deep emotional connection. Whenever I come to Kolkata, I feel I am back home. This emotional connection deepens further today, and that is why this day is very important for me."

He then shared his second reason: "I feel that Bengali media needs room to breathe. For how long will this journalism continue which is biased, which always favors one-sided news, one-sided politics? They claim to represent the people, but they do not show the true picture. But now we will bring unbiased journalism to Bengali media."

Moving to reason 3, Arnab continued, "This point is very important. Everybody across the country says that Bengal is getting brain-drained as new talents are moving out of Bengal. If you notice, in our national media, most of the professionals in senior professions are sons and daughters of Bengal. Why are so many talents moving out? There is so much talent in Kolkata. In Bengali media, young boys and girls have tremendous talent, still, they leave, because they don't get the correct opportunities here. Correct talent needs to be brought back in Bengal. In Republic Bangla, we have brought new anchors, reporters, and producers. They are the future superstars of Bengali media, and they should get all your support".

For his fourth reason, Arnab said, "In Republic Media Network, we believe in investigative journalism. We dig out facts and bring them in front of you. Does this usually happen in Bengali media? Where is investigative journalism in Bengali media? Illegal coal smuggling is taking place in Bengal, but till now, no news channel in Bengal has made an investigative report on this. If we do not bring forward an investigative report on this, the smuggling will continue in Bengal. That is why I want to bring a kind of journalism here that will expose these misdoings in the state. This will bring a Tsunami in Bengali journalism."

And lastly, for his 5th reason for launching Republic Bangla, Arnab Goswami said, "Our slogan for Republic Media Network is 'Nation First'. Yes, the nation is first, and first is the nation. This is our ideology. It is very important to have a new movement in Bengali Media. We report for the nation and we believe- 'Nation First, No Compromise'. In just 2 months, we have launched a new channel. Today, there is absolutely no doubt in my heart that you all will support us in this. From today onwards, we start the movement of real balanced journalism in Bengal, not one-sided anymore. Let's come together and start this movement from today, on Republic Bangla."

