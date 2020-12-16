Arnab Goswami Hails Republic's Win As Court Grants Bail To Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday congratulated the Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani after the latter was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the fake TRP case. Arnab Goswami said that this is another big victory the media network has secured and one of the many others to come. The Editor-in-Chief also thanked the people of India for their continuous support to Republic Media Network. Arnab Goswami also hit out at the violation of due process in the arrest of Vikas Khanchandani.

'This is a big victory for Republic Media Network'

"This is a big victory. I would like to say that this is one of the many victories we have had. We won when the Supreme Court said that there was no case against me in Section 306. In the case of Vikas, the point to be noted is the utter illegality and the mala fide of the process. Vikas was abducted from his residence on Sunday morning. This is the kind of illegality that cannot be allowed in any democracy in any civilised society. And today, it is extremely important, it is not just a matter of Vikas being free," Arnab Goswami said.

Hear Arnab Goswami #LIVE as Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani is granted bail by a Mumbai court following his Sunday arrest in the fraud TRP case, here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/Dog0J11Gv2 — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2020

"As Vikas becomes free, people across India as asking the Mumbai Police, 'What on Earth are you up to?' What are their methods? Will the Mumbai Police introspect? I don't know. Will their political masters introspect? They probably should. What is this desperation? What about the four days of incarceration of Vikas in police custody and in Taloja jail? Who will account for the torture and suffering upon his family? This becomes another case when an innocent person who has complied with the law is being punished because he complies with the law. That is the fundamental point today," he added.

READ | Kerala Local Body Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: LDF clear edge over UDF; BJP inroads

READ | Congress president elections in April; Rahul Gandhi unwilling; G23 against Vadras: Sources

Arnab Goswami further said that the Mumbai Police should "learn its lesson but it wants to dodge the court." "The Mumbai Police says that it has powers of an investigation but that does not warrant illegal investigation. I would like to congratulate my friend Vikas and his family as he prepares to leave Taloja jail. I would also like to tell the people of India that it is not the right time to remain silent. This is not the time to say it happened to Republic Media Network, it will not happen to us. In fact, the people should say that if this has happened to Republic Media Network, then there is no guarantee this will not happen to us. Viewers this is another victory for Republic Media Network," the Editor-in-Chief said.

READ | Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani granted bail by Mumbai court after arrest in fake TRP case

READ | Supreme Court agrees to consider forming uniform code in matters of divorce; notice issued