Arnab Goswami Is Back On Republic With An Unflinching Promise; WATCH His Message

Marking a blazing return to The Debate at 9 PM on Monday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami addressed viewers with a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to them for staying hooked to the Network throughout and for the innumerable inquiries about him. Likening the feeling of his comeback to The Debate as returning home, Arnab thanked viewers for sticking with him and the Republic Media Network in the past two months. Promising an eventful year ahead, he assured viewers to make the R. Global dream a reality this year.

"I am so happy, so happy, to be back with you today. This is like returning home. Television is my home, this screen is my home and you are my own. So let me start by sharing why I was away. Through the end of April and the first half of May and most part of May actually, I fought COVID. The virus tested my body like it tested many many of you. And while in hospital and after being discharged I was advised quite strictly, in fact, to restore my health and restore my fitness," Arnab said on The Debate.

Reflecting upon the past year, Arnab also made note of the lies fabricated against the Republic Media Network and how those who were a part of the mudslinging now face murder and extortion charges as their masks are being taken off with each passing day. In his message to the viewers, Arnab Goswami said, "You stood behind us, You gave us strength and you, nobody else but you, have taken Republic to 300 million Indians in the last one year and you responded to their acid attack on me with an overwhelming amount of love. Can I ever thank you enough? The fact is that I can't. No I can't. I can't even find words to express how blessed I am to receive your love. I must have done something right."

On the announcement of Republic Global, Arnab promised to turn this collective dream into a reality.