Arnab Goswami Issues First Statement After Supreme Court's Historic Judgement On His Bail

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court following the historic judgement pronounced on Friday on the interim bail granted to him earlier in the reopened Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case.

On November 11, the Apex Court had granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami saying it will be a travesty of justice if personal liberty is curtailed. The bench observed that the High Court was carrying a "prima facie evaluation" so it could not have seen that there was "no nexus" between FIR and Section 306 IPC. Justice Chandrachud also observed that Arnab Goswami is not a "flight risk" in this case.

Shortly after, Arnab Goswami issued his first statement on the judgement:

"I am overwhelmed with the judgement of the Supreme Court. The case against me was false and fabricated. Today’s judgement proves that I was incarcerated illegally. Today’s judgement proves that vendetta and malice have no place in our society. The Supreme Court has stood by the people of India. The words of the Supreme Court today will go down in history. The Maharashtra Government and the Mumbai Police should immediately stop their vicious misuse of the law to target Republic."

Arnab Thanks Sr Advocate Harish Salve

Expressing his gratitude to Senior Advocate Harish Salve for arguing his case, Arnab said, "I do not have words to express my gratitude to Harish Salve well enough. I must have done something good to have someone with the eminence, stature and ability as his to fight for me. All my years as a journalist, Harish Salve has stood by me because he believes in the freedom of expression and he hasn't charged me a single rupee for this case. He fought in a fraternal spirit, he stood by us and beileved us. You (Salve) are not just like an elder brother for us but you will be remembered in history for a long time as someone who stood up for those cases which have a domino effect for freedom of expression in this country. You are a warrior and a one man army for the Indian media today".

#LIVE | Arnab: I am deeply personally grateful to Harish Salve for arguing our case; Details on Supreme Court's historic judgement on-air here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/6RtXSN1ktu — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2020

'High Court failed to exercise its powers under section 482'

"We have also added a section on Human liberty and role of Courts: Section 482 recognizes powers of the HC to give effect to other provisions of CrPC. Due enforcement of criminal law cannot be obstructed by accused opting strategies and the court must be circumspect in exercising powers under Section 482 CrPc. The court recognizes inherent power but it must aid the protecting liberty and the concept of liberty runs through the fabric of the constitution. Misuse of criminal law is something HC should be alive to," the court said in its judgement.

Criticizing the High Court for not interim granting bail to Arnab, the Supreme Court said that the Bombay HC abdicated its role as a protector of constitutional values and fundamental rights. "Criminal law should not become a tool for selective harassment for citizens," the verdict said. "Doors of courts cannot be closed in such cases and courts should remain open for all cases of deprivation of personal liberty and such deprivation cannot be even for one day," the court noted.

"The consequence for those who suffer incarceration are serious. Common citizens without the means or resources to move the High Courts or this Court languish as undertrials. Courts must be alive to the situation as it prevails on the ground – in the jails and police stations where human dignity has no protector," the judgement says.

"Our courts must ensure that they continue to remain the first line of defense against the deprivation of the liberty of citizens. Deprivation of liberty even for a single day is one day too many. We must always be mindful of the deeper systemic implications of our decisions."

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami

Earlier, while granting bail to Arnab Goswami and two others, the Supreme Court expressed concern over State governments targeting some individuals on the basis of ideology and difference of opinion. The bench had said that the submissions of the lawyers appearing in the matter before it would be evaluated in the judgment for which reasons shall follow. It had said that if state governments target individuals, they must realise then that there is an apex court to protect the liberty of citizens.

"We are of the considered view that the high court was in error in rejecting the applications for the grant of interim bail. We accordingly order and direct that Arnab Manoranjan Goswami, Feroz Mohammad Shaikh and Neetish Sarda shall be released on interim bail, subject to each of them executing a personal bond in the amount of Rs 50,000 to be executed before the Jail Superintendent," the bench had said in its order.

The top court had directed the accused in the case to cooperate in the investigation and shall not make any attempt to interfere with the ongoing investigation or with the witnesses. The apex court had passed the order on the appeals against the High Court's November 9 order rejecting the pleas, including that of Arnab Goswami, for grant of interim bail.

The bail had followed 8 days of incarceration of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, with his arrest and transfer to Taloja jail amid a witch-hunt against the Network being carried out on live TV and the visuals shocking the nation.

