WATCH: Arnab Goswami Issues Statement After Being Interrogated For Over 12 Hours

Speaking to the media after being interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for 12 and a half hours on Monday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stated that he stands by his comments. He said that the police were satisfied with his answers. Asserting that truth will prevail, he maintained that attempts to intimidate him would not work. He expressed his gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for hearing him out and reiterated that Republic Media Network's investigation into the Palghar lynching case would continue.

Arnab Goswami stated, "Well, I was called here. I was interrogated for 12 and a half hours today. I am here with my lawyer Mr. Sujay Kantawala. I am grateful to him for accompanying me for this 12 and a half hour interrogation. The interrogation that was done today was about my comments on Sonia Gandhi. I have made it very clear that I stand by my comments. I have made it absolutely clear that everything I have said is correct. I have said to the police my side of the story and they are completely satisfied. I have cooperated with the investigation under the notice which was given to me yesterday. And every single question that I have put including some of the facts which have been presented and the evidence which I have presented today. And I am completely confident that truth will prevail on this and any attempts to intimidate me would not work. I am grateful for the Mumbai Police for hearing me today. And I am grateful to my lawyer Mr. Sujay Kantawala."

He added, "I don't want to ascribe motive now. But everyone who is watching here today knows exactly that I am on the side of the truth. I stand by every single comment. And I am sure that this comment and the investigation of my Republic Network team into the Palghar case will continue."

'Arnab has completely cooperated with the investigation'

Arnab's lawyer Sujay Kantawala observed, "The statement started at 9.30 in the morning and we have just left in front of you all. We were allowed to leave now. Arnab was put lots and lots of queries. There were clips which were shown. The whole TV programme was shown. And Arnab has pointed out- in fact, I was outside the cabin. Arnab has completely cooperated with the investigation and whatever queries were put, he has answered them."

