Arnab Goswami Overwhelmed At Citizens Walking For Him & Republic, Pens Note Of Gratitude

Yet another attempt to muzzle the freedom of expression has come to light, this time on ordinary citizens marching peacefully to oppose the ongoing witch-hunt against Republic. A group of protestors had launched a silent march towards the statue of Veer Savarkar in Mumbai to express their solidarity with the Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, and were questioned for their initiative. Following this, for their efforts and support and also for the troubles they faced, Arnab Goswami has stated his thanks to all those who walked for Republic to protest against the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen clampdown on press freedom.

Here's Arnab's message:

"To all those who walked for me and Republic, I am deeply grateful and overwhelmed. As you all know, the entire state machinery has been deployed against us. But what they cannot stop the citizens from doing is protesting peacefully, without breaking the law. Why were citizens questioned for walking in Mumbai? Is walking also a crime? How dare the police ask whether there was a conspiracy behind walking? We can all walk and talk freely anywhere in the country. We will not be restrained or terrorised anymore. This is a free country. In gratitude and with my deepest thanks,

Arnab."

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

After over 150 hours of questioning of the members of Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff, the Mumbai Police summoned Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, who was questioned for 2 hours on Tuesday. Shortly after, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta was called in for questioning by the Mumbai police.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

Citizens march in support of Republic & Arnab

"We felt the way the Maharashtra Government is behaving, trying to suffocate the voice of press and Arnab, we should oppose this. We decided to launch a silent march in protest, where we walked half-an-hour till Savarkar's statue. We strongly feel what the government is doing is wrong and we will continue to oppose it," said one of the protestors as they took to streets launching a silent march towards the statue of Veer Savarkar.

The protestors who marched from Malad were seen wearing black-and-white T-shirts, with Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's face and slogan 'We Support Arnab' imprinted on them. On the way, they were stopped by the Police and asked if they were from any organisation or funded by Republic TV. While speaking to the officials of the Mumbai Police, they categorically stated that they stood by Arnab and the entire Republic Media Network and were doing this to simply express their support. They also raised slogans at Veer Savarkar Chowk concluding their peaceful protest with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

