Arnab Goswami Reminisces Association With Ram Jethmalani, Shares Views Of Basic Doctrine

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on Friday, reflected on the the legacy of Ram Jethmalani and recalled his special association with India's renowned criminal lawyer. Speaking at the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Arnab recalled Jethmalani's many qualities including his quick wit on the latter's birth centenary which was marked on September 14. He also shared his views on the theme of the Lecture Series - 'Has the Basic Structure Doctrine served the nation well?'

"It is personally very, very special to me given my deep and memorable association with the legendary Ram Jethmalani," Arnab said. Reminiscing his "quick and sharp wit, he further said, "I have been talking to Mahesh (Jethmalani), what would he have said to this and that. But let me tell you, that the subject we have placed before us today is a subject he would have loved to participate in himself."

Arnab shares his views on the Basic Structure Doctrine

"We are standing in 2023, which is the birth centenary of Ram Jethmalani. It is also the 50th year of the landmark judgement in the Keshavananda Bharti vs State of Kerala case. And today, through this topic we hope to delve in the fascinating, unspoken world of the Basic Structure Doctrine," Arnab said.

"And this doctrine is born out of the landmark Keshavananda Bharti case of 1973. Now that judgement, embedded the basic structure doctrine," he further said.

"The Basic Structure Doctrine in a sense is aimed at ensuring that the power of constitutional amendment vested in the parliament is not misused in a manner that alters the identity of the constitution. And that's what made the Keshavananda Bharti case so special," Arnab added. He further said that the doctrine "plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the supremacy of the constitution over politics that can sometime challenge the constitutional integrity itself."

Arnab also recalled the Emergency of 1975 imposed by then PM Indira Gandhi and called it the darkest hour, which challenged the basic structure doctrine.