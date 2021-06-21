Arnab Goswami Resolute On Global News Network Republic; Dedicates It To People Of India

Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a sensational announcement on the Network's global expansion as he returned to The Debate at 9 PM on Monday, dedicating it to the people of India, and made a promise to turn this collective dream into a reality.

"The most important thing is that it is our collective dream-- a dream that will fructify a global news network from India - and it will happen. I look forward to a day not far from today, as soon as possible, when we can dedicate a global network to the people of India, and be proud that we played a small part in making this happen. It is a dream that is about to become a reality in few months. A reality in the 75th year of our Independence with 'Republic Global'-- this is a dream of my young team. If all of us, my young team and I, can come together to make this happen my life's mission would have been achieved and I would have no further ambitions".

In his message, Arnab also expressed his gratitude and thanked the viewers for staying hooked to the Network throughout and for the support amid innumerable inquiries about him. He will take R. to as many languages as possible, he said.

"I promise you today that I will return your boundless and honest love with relentless efforts. An effort to reach more and more Indians with R. In order to take R. as quickly as possible to as many languages in the country. Your support and our effort will make it possible. As soon as possible we can dedicate our global network to the people of India and be proud that we played a small role in making that happen".

Arnab informed that soon he will start traveling across the country, the world if required, and assured that he will share ways in which the viewers can also become a part of this global project, 'You've always blessed me, I am sure I will be enveloped and lifted by your blessings once again, he added.