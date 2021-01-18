Arnab Goswami Responds To Imran Khan; Shreds Open Calibration To Push Pakistan's Narrative

On Monday, in an unprecedented and extraordinary action, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan directly targeted and attacked an Indian news network, going on a Twitter spree against the Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. This comes right after the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan met and colluded to put out a statement against Arnab Goswami and against Republic TV, to which Republic had earlier replied on Sunday night.

Now, in a befitting and strong response to Imran Khan, Arnab Goswami has thoroughly exposed the Pakistan Prime Minister and those who are jumping at the chance to propel his narrative.

Arnab Goswami's statement

Arnab Goswami said, "It is interesting to see the Pakistani govt conspiracy against Republic come out in open now. Imran Khan - the ISI appointed puppet of a terrorist state - has been releasing statements against Republic Media Network and me and has also made the Pakistani foreign ministry do the same.

Let's be clear about some facts here. India’s intention to hit back at Pakistan after the Pulwama attack was an officially stated position of the Government of India. There was no doubt in any nationalist Indian's mind that we would hit back. Which is exactly what we did and we are proud of it. Imran Khan on the contrary tried to deny Balakot but later had to acknowledge it. There was nothing “false-flag” about Balakot, it was a direct, legitimate and necessary response to Pakistani terrorism in Pulwama.

What shocks me today, however, is the open calibration between Vadra Congress & anti-Republic media to help govt of Pakistan and assist Pakistan and the ISI. Every Indian wanted revenge for Pulwama, so for some in Indian media to question why Republic expected the same is shameless opportunism. People of India should never forget this shameless opportunism. It only hurts national interest. And when anti-Republic channels become force multipliers for the ISI & Imran Khan, we appeal to the anti-Republic channels to not officially joined hands with the ISI. Republic has and will single-handedly destroy the Pakistan government narrative.

Imran Khan is on the edge, because he cannot handle the truth. He's looking shaky, and expects his apologists in India to come to his rescue. I am horrified that anti-Republic channels have joined hands with ISI, people of India will never forgive them. What has become obvious now is a Pakistan hand in the conspiracy against Republic. Republic is the inconvenient hurdle in their (Pakistan's) designs against India. If the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have come out in support of the malicious police action against Republic, then everything is said and nothing much is left to be said.

People of India understands this. There's now overwhelming public support that we are receiving. Every minute there are messages & calls in our newsrooms. People of India are supporting us against Pakistan. To all those contacting us with messages of support, a big hug & thank you. We will fight this together."

Earlier, in a statement, Republic Media Network rejected the allegations of the Government of Pakistan against Arnab Goswami. The statement asserted that Arnab Goswami has over a decade and a half, as India’s leading Television journalist exposed, every sinister design, and evil intention of the Government of Pakistan and the ISI. The statement said, "Arnab Goswami personally, and the Republic Media network was the first to expose Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack. Mr. Goswami and the Republic Media Network through investigative reports, sting operations, hard-hitting, and factual exposes brought before the entire world the reality of Pakistan’s sponsorship, support, and patronage to terrorist groups. The Republic Media Network had also produced proof of the Balakot strike on 6 March 2019 which had deeply embarrassed the Pakistan state machinery and its intelligence apparatus. The statement of the Government of Pakistan against India’s leading news network -- the Republic Media Network is proof of the deep-conspiracy of anti-India and anti-national forces against Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Mr. Arnab Goswami."