Arnab Goswami Returns To The Newsroom; Team Republic Roars 'The Game Has Just Begun'

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami stepped into to the Republic Newsroom for the first time since his atrocious arrest over a week earlier, hours after being released from the Taloja jail. The stage had been set for his return after he was granted bail by a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee. It held that it ruled that the Bombay HC was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. While emerging from the jail he was granted a thunderous welcome and replied in kind, roaring that his release had been a victory for the people of India and expressing his gratitude to the Apex Court.

A short while later, he drove to the Republic Newsroom. Watch what happened then on in the video above.