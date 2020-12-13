Arnab Goswami Roars 'Mumbai Maazhi Karmabhoomi Aahe' After Republic CEO's Arrest

Amid the relentless witch hunt against the Republic Media Network, Arnab Goswami has asserted that "law is on our side." Arnab said that despite the "malicious attempts by the Maharashtra government" to threaten Republic Media Network to leave Maharashtra and Mumbai, the network will continue to broadcast from India's financial capital. Arnab roared in Marathi saying that "Mumbai is the land where I work" and he will not leave Maharashtra.

'I will not leave Maharashtra': Arnab Goswami

"The thing about us is, with overwhelming support across the country, how can we ever slow down? The Uddhav Thackeray government is trying to send me a message. It wants us to leave Mumbai. It wants us to run away from broadcasting from the state of Maharashtra. I want to say this today -- Uddhav Thackeray, I will not leave Maharashtra. 'Mumbai maazi karmabhoomi aahe' (Mumbai is the land where I work) I did not take his permission to launch Republic and I have spent half of my life in Maharashtra. We (Republic Media Network) are being proud of being based out of Maharashtra and Mumbai. It is the only national media network operating out of Mumbai. What message are you trying to send? We will not go out of Maharashtra. The law is on our side."

Republic Media Network's CEO arrested

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail heading. Targetting Republic maliciously, the Mumbai Police arrested the CEO without any papers even though he has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case.

Soon after his arrest, people across the country condemned the Mumbai Police for arresting Vikas Khanchandani illegally and demanded his release. #FreeRepublicCEONow has become the number one trend on Twitter as India watches the complete violation of due process.

Arnab's appeal to people of India

Arnab Goswami said, "I am requesting people of the country to raise their voice against these methods of Mumbai police. We are fighting this entire matter legally. But if the Mumbai Police thinks that the people of the country and the court are not watching it then it is following itself. Now let me tell you why it is an illegal arrest because no papers were served. His anticipatory bail hearing is tomorrow. It has realised that their TRP investigation has gone for a toss.

Therefore it is now picking up matters that are under the purview of telecom regularity authority of India. It is illegal and stupid. Desperate Mumbai Police has arrested him after he came back from a morning walk on a Sunday morning. He has been through 100 hours of interrogation and they have not managed to get anything from him. I am making an appeal to people of India to raise their voice against the gross illegality by Mumbai Police. Question what's going on. This is what Justice Chandrachud spoke about contempt of court in his historic judgement a few days back."

