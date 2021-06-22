Arnab Goswami Says Being Back On Air Is Like Returning Home; Watch His Message For Viewers

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made a blazing comeback to The Debate at 9 PM on Monday after fighting COVID-19 for several weeks. With a heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude to the viewers for staying hooked to the channel throughout and for the innumerable inquiries about him.

Likening the feeling of his comeback to The Debate as returning home, Arnab thanked the viewers for sticking with him and the Republic Media Network in the past two months. Promising an eventful year ahead, he assured viewers to make the R. Global dream a reality this year.

"I am so happy, so happy, to be back with you today. This is like returning home. Television is my home. This screen is my home and you are my own. So let me start by sharing why I was away. Through the end of April and the first half of May and most part of May actually, I fought COVID-19. The virus tested my body like it tested many of you. And while in hospital and after being discharged I was advised quite strictly, in fact, to restore my health and restore my fitness," Arnab said on The Debate.

Arnab Goswami announces global network

On the announcement of Republic Global, Arnab promised to turn this collective dream into a reality. "A Reality in the 75th year of our independence with Republic Global. This is all I seek to do. And this is a dream of my young team. If all of us, my young team and I, can come together to make this happen my life's mission would have been achieved and I would have no further ambitions. And so, I look forward to a day not far from today, in fact as soon as possible, when we can dedicate a global network to the people of India. And be proud that we played a small role in making it happen," he said before beginning The Debate.

#ArnabIsBack | I look forward to a day not far from today, as soon as possible, when we can dedicate a global network to the people of India, and be proud that we played a small part in making this happen: Arnab Goswami #LIVE on Republic https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/xH9Rrqwbao — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2021

Arnab informed that soon he will start travelling across the country, the world if required, and assured that he will share ways in which the viewers can also become a part of this global project, 'You've always blessed me, I am sure I will be enveloped and lifted by your blessings once again, he added.