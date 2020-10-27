Arnab Goswami Says 'not Just Injustice, It's An Abomination' In Solidarity With Sagarika

Republic Media Network has been co-operating with the Mumbai Police by responding to all summons amid the ongoing witch-hunt against the network. As more journalists were summoned by Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police for interrogation, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami once again came out to express his solidarity with his team. He accompanied Output Editor Sagarika Mitra to the police station where she is summoned and walked in solidarity with her from the iconic Bharatmata Cinema Theatre.

Arnab makes statement with protest walk to police station

After accompanying Deputy Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Nirajan Narayanaswamy when they were on their way to the police station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami also joined Sagarika before her interrogation on Tuesday. The duo gathered at the Bharatmata Cinema Theatre, that held significance for mill workers taking out a protest from this venue against the British. With police commissioner Param Bir Singh-led force invoking a British-era law from 1922, Section 3(1), to target Republic TV, Arnab and his team made a statement against the blatant targeting of the network by Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police.

#IAmRepublic | As Mumbai Police summons Output Editor Sagarika Mitra using 1922 colonial law, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami joins her in a solidarity walk to police station. Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/Qg7yXbUtrc — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2020

#IAmRepublic | Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra summoned by Mumbai Police using 1922 Colonial law; Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami walks with her in solidarity; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/4q9jHn4vBg — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2020

Arnab Goswami said, "I now want to speak on behalf of all my colleagues of the Republic Media Network, I am in front of the historic Bharatmata Cinema Theatre. This location holds a lot of significance in Indian history because it is here in 1946 that the mill workers congregated to join hands against the British empire. Uddhav govt has now imposed British era colonial law dating back to 1922, it has never been used against the journalists post-independence, but this has been used against my network and my journalists. Sagarika is going to the police station and Sagarika is among the 1000 employees, including me, who now has an FIR against them. This is not just injustice, it is an abomination, that in a free country, this colonial law is being used persecute and carry out open atrocities against the Republic media network. I, therefore, make a call to all right-thinking people in the country, to raise their voice and to tell Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police specially Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh that this is not something we will allow to be carried out without serious and open challenge. I stand in solidarity with Sagarika and all editors of Republic Media Network. Vande Mataram.”

Sagarika, Arnab, and other members of the team then walked from Bharatmata Cinema Theatre to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station. The #IAmRepublic movement on Twitter had been hugely talked about in the support for Republic, and it was no different during the protest walk too as people expressed solidarity by waving and shaking hands with the journalists.

#IAmRepublic | Republic's Output Editor Sagarika Mitra heads to the NM Joshi Marg police station to comply with Mumbai Police's summons; Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami walks with her in solidarity; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/9elKkhisQl — Republic (@republic) October 27, 2020

Mumbai Police witch-hunt against Republic TV

Republic TV employees have been questioned for over 137 hours in Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against the network. The summoning of Sagarika was a day after the Mumbai Police informed that they might summon each and every employee if need arises as they filed a First Information Report against 1000 employees. The network has maintained that it won’t reveal sources over the report about officers being unhappy with Param Bir Singh on the witch-hunt against Republic. A witch-hunt that started by falsely accusing Republic of being involved in the fake TRP scam also included a Section 91 notice to effectively reveal details of most trivial transactions carried out by Republic in the last four years.

