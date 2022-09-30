Arnab Goswami Shares His Two Stressbusters; Reveals What's On His Spotify List

The Real TRP Scam is out and the fabrication of the Mumbai Police's TRP probe led by the tainted Param Bir Singh has been established. The real TRP data, which was suppressed since the last two years is out as a part of the ED report, which was also discussed threadbare by Republic Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his team on September 29. On the day, Arnab also did an 'Ask Me Anything' on Instagram. During the conversation, he was asked about how he manages stress, among much else.

How does Arnab Goswami manage stress?

"I am trying to learn the fine art of not passing on my stress to others. I used to do that earlier. I am doing it significantly less now. I deal with stress by listening to a lot of Music. When I am driving the car, I have all my Spotify lists, I have a very varied interest in music. From Hindi film music - From Bappi Lahiri to Coldplay. My other stress buster unfortunately is food. So, I try to eat something that satiates me and that keeps me happy, so food and music are my two stress busters."

In the same AMA, Arnab was also asked about how he manages his time. To this, he shared his grandfather's golden advice. Arnab said, "If there's something you want done immediately, look around you and find the busiest person and specifically give the job to that person because there is a greater chance that the job will be done. So, I think that the busy person finds the time and the lazy person says he has no time so I try to be as busy as possible'."

When asked about his 'driving force', Arnab pointed to his ambition to see India as a 'Developed country' and accordingly Arnab said, "My goal is to make a substantial contribution to the Prime Minister's very ably articulated vision to see India as a developed country."

Image: Republic World