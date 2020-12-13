Arnab Goswami Shows BARC Emails Revealing 'no Action Against Republic'

As Mumbai police arrested Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani on Sunday morning, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami produced excerpts of letters sent by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to the Centre-run Prasar Bharati stating 'no action initiated by BARC against Republic'. He stated that the Mumbai police's action has compelled him to put these documents in the public domain to prove its malafide intent. Currently, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been produced before the city's metropolitan magistrate court by the Mumbai police, after his arrest in connection to the alleged TRP scam.

Arnab reveals BARC letter giving Republic 'clean chit'

"I feel compelled to put this material out after my incarceration, before the Wednesday hearing in court. A letter dated 13 November 2020, two days after my release from prison, the BARC CEO to Prasar Bharati chief Shashi Vempati, which reads 'A review of the past cases under the code does not record any action initiated by BARC against Republic Network's channels - Republic TV and Republic Bharat.' I have kept this evidence to prove the malafide intent before the Bombay High court on Wednesday," said Arnab.

Moreover, an email dated 20 November 2020 from the BARC reads:

"There were no disciplinary proceedings initiated against Republic Bharat or Republic TV from 2017 under the Code of conduct for redressing viewership malpractices. Republic Media Network is a subscriber of BARC and there is no pending investigation against them under the code".

Republic CEO arrested

In a shocking move, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai police from his residence at 8:30 AM, in connection to the alleged TRP scam. With no arrest warrant produced at the time of arrest, his wife was later sent a notice via Whatsapp at 11:55 AM. After his arrest, he has now been produced at the Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court, with Repulic TV moving the holiday court for its CEO's bail. Khanchandani has been already questioned several times by the Mumbai police in regards to the case. His arrest comes days after Arnab's arrest and Republic's Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh's arrest.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested over 10 people till date. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead name India Today. As per Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

The Mumbai Police has questioned Republic Media Network's employees for over 100 hours. It has also filed a separate FIR naming top editors of the network, editorial staff and newsroom in charge - invoking Section 3(1) - a 1922 law - for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC, and demanded access to the newsroom's software. Mumbai police's probe continues.