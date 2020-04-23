Here's What Arnab Goswami Says Mumbai Police Should've Mentioned In The Attack FIR

Arnab Goswami has responded on the Mumbai police after the links of the attackers to the Congress party were deemed not to be mentioned in the FIR filed on Thursday on the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami late on Wednesday night.

The attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata happened just hours after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate about her abject silence in the Palghar lynching case where two Hindhu sadhus and their driver were lynched by a mob in the presence of a dozen policemen.

Reacting to the Mumbai Police's decision to not name the Youth Congress in the FIR, Arnab Goswami called it a 'sham' and said that there was no case filed on criminal conspiracy (Sec 120), causing grievous hurt, Sec 351 for assault. Further, Arnab Goswami said that he found the actions of the Mumbai police suspicious, citing that despite a confession made by the attackers to his Mumbai police security attache when apprehended, the link was not mentioned.

The FIR, which is egregiously watered down, has no mention of the Congress and the Youth Congress despite the complaint copy which mentioned all the details of the Congress link, including their confessions to Arnab's Mumbai Police security attache who is an undersigned in the complaint, as also the photos and official party designations accessed by Republic. Furthermore, the filing of the FIR had also taken considerable effort. It has been filed only under Sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, not even assault.

Attack on Arnab

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were driving back home in their Toyota Corolla on Wednesday night. The physical attack was carried out by Congress goons who confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache to having been sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson, once they were apprehended. After the attack, Arnab registered a complaint at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai. In the complaint copy dated April 23, Arnab has detailed the sequence of events before the attack.

Here is the complaint copy filed by Arnab detailing the sequence of events:

